Police seize 57 puppies believed to be illegally smuggled into Northern Ireland

A 44-year-old man was arrested after 57 puppies, three dogs, and a cat was seized at Belfast Harbour on Tuesday, 2 August, police have said.

The PSNI said the animals were suspected to have been illegally smuggled up from the Republic of Ireland, and were to be sold in England and Scotland.

Officials released images of some of the animals they took into care, with Golden Retrievers, Cockapoos, and Cocker Spaniel among the breeds involved.

Cash was also seized from the man, who was charged with a number of offences.

