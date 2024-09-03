Putin defies ICC war crimes arrest warrant on visit to Mongolia

Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia on Monday 2 September, the first time the Russian president has visited an International Criminal Court (ICC) member country since the body issued a warrant for his arrest in 2023.

While officially commemorating a Soviet-Mongolian military victory in the Second World War, Mr Putin’s visit will test the small central Asian country’s policy of neutrality and the reach of international institutions.

Mongolia, a country of just 3.3 million people but with huge geographical territory, has long navigated its foreign policy in the shadow of Russia and China, with whom it has extensive historical and economic ties.

Mr Putin’s visit is expected to demonstrate how little can be done to rein in Moscow. Given the power imbalance between the states, Mongolia will likely show just how far it is willing to go to accommodate its powerful neighbour.