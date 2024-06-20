Putin drives Kim Jong-un in luxury Russian-built limousine during North Korea visit

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un took turns to drive each other around in a Russian-built Aurus limousine on Wednesday 19 June, during the Russian president’s visit to North Korea.

Footage shows the two smiling and laughing behind the wheel.

Kim also gifted Putin a pair of Pungsan dogs, according to state media.

The breed of hunting dogs are native to a region in the northern part of North Korea.

Former South Korean president Moon Jae-in also received Pungsan dogs - named “Gomi” and “Songgang” - from Kim in 2018 at a time when inter-Korean relations saw a breakthrough.