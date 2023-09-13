Putin and Kim Jong-un shake hands as they meet at Russian space port

Vladimir Putin shook hands with Kim Jong Un as he welcomed the North Korean leader to tour a space port in Russia's Far East.

The Russian president said he was "very glad to see" Kim before Kim's translator thanked Putin for a warm welcome "despite being busy."

The pair were then shown round the Vostochny cosmodrome before they sat down for weapons talks, according to Russian state media.

Today's meeting came as huge explosions rocked Russia’s Black Sea Fleet shipyard in Crimea’s Sevastopol at around 3am morning after an apparent Ukrainian missile strike.