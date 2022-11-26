Vladimir Putin consoles mothers of soldiers killed fighting in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin has been filmed speaking with mothers of soldiers who have died fighting for him in Ukraine, reassuring them that their sons have not died “in vain”.

He met with 17 of those who have lost loved ones ahead of Russian mother’s day (27 November), as they spent two hours sharing cake, tea, and stories.

“I would like you to know that, that I personally, and the whole leadership of the country - we share your pain,” Putin said.

“We understand that nothing can replace the loss of a son.”

