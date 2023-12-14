Putin takes body-double question from an AI-generated ‘resident’ of St Petersburg

This is the moment Vladimir Putin takes a question from an AI-generated “resident of St Petersburg” who asks the Russian leader if it is true he has lots of body doubles.

Putin responds and states: "I have decided the only one who looks like me and speaks with my voice should be me.”

The exchange happened as Putin held his first major news conference in two years, since the start of the Ukraine war.

During the news conference, Putin inadvertently suggested that more than 300,000 Russian soldiers have died or been heavily wounded in Ukraine.