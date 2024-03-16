Putin shown ‘voting’ in sham Russian election in new video released by Kremlin

Vladimir Putin is shown appearing to vote online in the Russian election, in a new video released by the Kremlin.

The video, released on Friday (15 March), shows Putin voting on the first of three presidential election days in Russia.

Russian authorities have been promoting online voting since the beginning of the pandemic, but critics have panned it as an attempt to obscure real voting data.

The sham election is widely expected to confirm Putin’s fifth term of presidency, set to last for at least another six years.

