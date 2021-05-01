Qatar Airways pilot expertly handles rough landing as plane bounces off tarmac

Footage shows the shocking moment a Qatar Airways pilot managed to expertly land a plane after its wheels bounce right off the tarmac.

The dramatic clip was shared online by Jerry Dyer, the founder of Big Jet TV, who said: “Easy! A Qatar Airways Boeing 747-8F A7-BGB lands in crosswinds on runway 27 at Schipol airport.”

The plane was filmed landing at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport back on 16 February.

This was during the infamous Storm Dudley, which caused chaos across the whole of Europe.

