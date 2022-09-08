Buckingham Palace workers announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a traditional easel display on the gates of the palace.

Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.

Footage shows two officials walking up to the front gates of the royal residence. They then attached the easel.

An easel was also attached outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the British monarch in Edinburgh, Scotland.

