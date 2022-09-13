Princess Anne followed behind the Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it was removed from St Giles’ Cathedral ahead of the journey back to Buckingham Palace.

Crowds in Edinburgh cheered as a number of vehicles formed a convoy behind the late monarch’s coffin.

Members of the public queued for hours to pay their respects to the Queen, who had been lying in state in Scotland since Monday evening.

Her body will now be flown back to London and will arrive at Buckingham Palace later this week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.