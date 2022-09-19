Queen’s corgis Muick and Sandy await procession carrying coffin to Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis were pictured waiting for the procession carrying the monarch’s coffin to Windsor Castle.

Sandy and Muick were gifted to the late Queen by her son, Prince Andrew.

Following her death, the Duke and Duchess of York have now become the new owners of the corgis.

Other animals, including the Queen’s pony, were also pictured in Windsor ahead of a committal service at St George’s Chapel.

The late monarch will be buried in a private service later on Monday.

