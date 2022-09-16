Tearful David Beckham pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state

David Beckham has paid his respects to Britain’s longest-living monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, after queueing with members of the public to view Her late Majesty’s coffin.

The Queen is lying-in-state inside Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster, ahead of her funeral on Monday, 19 September.

According to Sky News, the former English football captain stood in line for 13 hours to say goodbye to the Queen.

Footage shows Mr Beckham entering the historic hall, after removing the hat he had been wearing while standing in line.

