King Charles III: The life and times of a new monarch

King Charles III has become the new monarch following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s passing on Thursday afternoon, with a statement confirming she died peacefully at Balmoral Castle.

Shortly after, Clarence House confirmed that Charles will be known as King Charles III.

As a new monarch taking the throne, take a look at the life at times of the Queen’s eldest son, from his birth in November 1948 to the day he became King.

