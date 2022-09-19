Britons across nation hold minute's silence ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral

People across the UK held a minute’s silence at 8pm on Sunday, 18 September, to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her state funeral.

Many chose to mark the occasion privately at their homes, while others remembered the late monarch at community events and vigils.

Prime minister Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O’Leary observed the silence outside 10 Downing Street with their heads bowed in a moment of reflection.

