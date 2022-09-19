King Charles III left Windsor Castle on Monday evening, following Queen Elizabeth II’s committal service.

The late monarch was lowered into the Royal Vault inside St George’s Chapel.

She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony later in the day.

The King appeared emotional as he stood in silence while an emotionally-charged chorus of “God Save the King” was sung at the end of the committal service.

As is tradition, the Wand of Office was also broken in half before the Queen’s coffin was lowered into the vault.

