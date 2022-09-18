Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The US president, alongside his wife Jill Biden, were greeted by the US ambassador to the UK as they touched down at Stansted Airport.

Mr Biden had planned to meet the new prime minister, Liz Truss, ahead of the Queen’s funeral, but that meeting has since been postponed to after Monday.

No 10 has confirmed a “full bilateral meeting” will instead take place at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

