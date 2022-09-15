Photographer recalls historic handshake between Queen Elizabeth and Martin McGuinness

The photographer who captured the historic moment Queen Elizabeth II and former IRA leader Martin McGuinness shook hands says it was the “longest handshake” he’s ever shot.

Former PA photographer Paul Faith said he was “halfway down a bottle of wine” when he was called for the job the night before, was and told he had to be “on his game” to photograph the pivotal moment.

Considered to be a landmark moment in the peace process, the Queen travelled to Belfast in 2012 to meet Mr McGuinness when he was Northern Ireland’s deputy first minister.

