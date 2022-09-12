Prince Andrew heckled as he follows Queen’s coffin through Edinburgh’s Royal Mile

Prince Andrew was heckled as he followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin through Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, alongside his siblings and King Charles III.

As the procession made its way from Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral on Monday afternoon (12 September), a man standing amongst mourners shouted at the Duke of York.

The heckler was quickly pulled away by police shortly after his actions.

Her Majesty’s family will attend a service of thanksgiving for her life in St Giles’ Cathedral before the Queen lies in state for 24 hours.

