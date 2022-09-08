Members of the royal family are rushing to be by the Queen’s side at Balmoral Castle after doctors became concerned for her health.

Footage shows a plane - believed to be carrying a number of royals including Prince William - landing at Aberdeen International Airport shortly before 4pm on Thursday (8 September).

The aircraft took off from RAF Northolt before arriving in Scotland, where members of the royal family were taken to Balmoral by a waiting convoy of cars.

