King Charles tells Liz Truss death of Queen was moment he had been ‘dreading’

King Charles III met with Liz Truss for the first time on Friday (9 September).

The pair spoke at Buckingham Palace, where the King told the prime minister that he had been “dreading” the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

After greeting each other, His Majesty spoke of how “touching” it was to be greeted by well-wishers when he arrived back from Balmoral.

“It is a moment I have been dreading,” the King added, speaking about the death of his mother.

