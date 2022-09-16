Wales was 'close to heart' of Queen Elizabeth II, says King Charles III

Wales “could not have been closer” to Queen Elizabeth II’s heart, King Charles III said on his first visit to the nation as monarch.

The King and the Queen Consort visited Cardiff as the final stop on their tour of the four home nations which began after the Queen’s death on 8 September.

“Through all the years of her reign, the land of Wales could not be closer to my mother’s heart,” the King said as part of a speech he partly conducted in Welsh.

