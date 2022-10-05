Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves calls for deportations to be ramped up

Labour’s Rachel Reeves has called for the Tories to “get a grip” of the immigration system and “ensure that people who have not got a right to be here are sent home.”

Speaking to Sky News, the shadow chancellor criticised “12 years of Tory failure,” and said illegal immigration has risen “under their watch.”

Ms Reeves said: “The problem is the government are not deporting people today, even when their claims have failed ... Their failed immigration system is not working for British people and it’s not working for genuine asylum seekers.”

