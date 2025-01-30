Chancellor Rachel Reeves refused to say how much public money will be spent into the redevelopment of Old Trafford.

The senior Labour minister announced she is backing Andy Burnham’s plans for the redevelopment, which promises to create 5,000 new homes and 48,000 new jobs.

Appearing on ITV’s Peston show on Wednesday (29 January), Ms Reeves was asked how much public money will go into the Old Trafford redevelopment.

The chancellor said she could not give an exact number.

“Do you have a rough idea?,” Robert Peston asked.

“I can't give you a number on that,” she replied.