Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, spilling 1 million litres of water

A huge aquarium in Berlin that was home to 1,500 exotic fish spilled 1 million litres of water after it burst on Friday morning, 16 December.

The world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium - standing 14m high (46 ft) - gushed water and debris onto a major road in the busy Mitte district.

Footage shows the broken glass inside a leisure complex that includes a Radisson hotel, a museum, shops, and restaurants.

A spokesperson for the Berlin fire brigade has said that it is unclear how the aquarium burst, and did not comment on the fate of the fish.

