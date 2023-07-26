Footage provides a close-up look inside RAF fighter jets flying over Estonia.

Pilots stationed to deal with threats in the Baltic Sea are “very well placed” despite the Russian war in Ukraine, an RAF Lossiemouth wing commander has said.

British troops have been at the Amari airbase since March 2023 to uphold security as part of Nato’s Baltic air police mission.

The air placement was planned prior to the invasion.

Officer Commanding 1 (Fighter) Squadron Wing Commander John Cockroft said: “Even with the war... we are still maintaining what we have always done here in Estonia, which is to ensure the integrity of the Nato airspace.”