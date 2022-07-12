Rage Against the Machine spoke out against the Supreme Court’s recent ruling regarding Roe v Wade at their first show in 11 years.

During their set at a show in East Troy, Wisconsin on Saturday (9 July), the band flashed politically-charged messages on the screen behind them.

Attacking “forced birth” for a range of reasons, including being in a country where “gun violence is the number one cause of death among children and teenagers”, the message ended with the words “abort the Supreme Court”.

