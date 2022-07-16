Independent TV
BBC reporter apologises after Raheem Sterling image appears in story on arrested footballer
A BBC reporter apologised after a “technical error” saw a picture of Raheem Sterling shown on-screen during a report about an unrelated footballer arrested over rape allegations.
“In our sports bulletin earlier, owing to a technical error, the wrong picture appeared in connection with the story of a Premier League player arrested over alleged sexual offences,” the presenter said.
“A picture of a different and wholly unconnected player was shown. We apologise for that mistake.”
