A BBC reporter apologised after a “technical error” saw a picture of Raheem Sterling shown on-screen during a report about an unrelated footballer arrested over rape allegations.

“In our sports bulletin earlier, owing to a technical error, the wrong picture appeared in connection with the story of a Premier League player arrested over alleged sexual offences,” the presenter said.

“A picture of a different and wholly unconnected player was shown. We apologise for that mistake.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.