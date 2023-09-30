Mick Whelan says rail strikes are ‘targeting’ Tory party conference

Aslef chief Mick Whelan has said the latest wave of rail strikes are “targetting” the Tory party conference, which begins on Sunday, 1 October.

Mr Whelan said: “We are targeting the Tory party conference, but it’s not politically motivated.”

The Aslef boss told Sky News that “we have been falsely accused of targeting events - this is the first one we have targeted.”

On Wednesday, 4 October, Aslef members will also stage a walkout.

Transport strikes have been ongoing in the UK since June 2022.