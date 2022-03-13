Protesters set off 1,000 rape alarms outside Charing Cross police station to mark the first anniversary of the Clapham Common vigil for Sarah Everard which was broken up by police.

Last month, Charing Cross was at the centre of a misogyny and racism controversy when the police watchdog's report revealed details of officers sharing messages about assaulting women.

Hundreds of shrieking rape alarms littered the ground outside the police station while protesters chanted and set off smoke flares.

