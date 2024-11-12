Pro-Palestine protesters block Parliament Square as UK falls silent on Armistice Day

Pro-Palestine protesters blocked London’s Parliament Square during a two-minute silence marking Armistice Day on Monday, 11 November.

Demonstrators sat on the road in Westminster holding banners that read “Stop arming Israel” and “Never again for anyone.”

The 11am silence coincides with the time in 1918 when the First World War came to an end.

The Metropolitan Police said: “A small group of protesters walked onto Bridge Street in Westminster and sat down in the middle of the road.

“The protesters dispersed approximately two minutes later prior to police arrival. This event caused minimal disruption to traffic in the area and had no impact on the Armistice Day commemorations in Whitehall.”

There were no arrests.

Youth Demand said:“The world said ‘never again’ would we allow such atrocities to happen, and yet it is happening again right now to the people of Gaza.”