Emergency services in Bangkok say that they are being called out every 15 minutes to capture snakes as heavy rain has driven the serpents out of their usual hiding places.

Footage shows firefighter Pinyo Pukphinyo removing a serpent that became tangled in a family’s net fence after eating a bird.

“Snakes are everywhere underground, we just don’t see them. But the floods leave them nowhere to stay, snakes don’t like water so they escape floods to people’s houses,” Pinyo said.

