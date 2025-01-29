Robert F Kennedy Jr was called a "predator" by his cousin Caroline Kennedy ahead of his confirmation hearing to approve him as Donald Trump’s top health official.

The former US ambassador to Australia and Japan spoke in a video posted by her son, Jack Schlossberg, stating that she felt an "obligation to speak out.”

"I've known Bobby my whole life. We grew up together. It's no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets. Because Bobby himself is a predator today," Ms Kennedy said.

"Bobby is addicted to attention and power," she added.