Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Thousands of dragonflies swarm Rhode Island beachgoers

00:29

Oliver Browning | Monday 29 July 2024 20:50 BST

Watch: Hoards of dragonflies invade Rhode Island beach

A swarm of dragonflies overtook a popular Rhode Island beach on Saturday 27 July, causing chaos for beachgoers.

Footage from Misquamicut State Beach, located roughly 50 miles from Providence, shows thousands of bugs buzzing through the crowds, sending some scurrying away while others covered themselves in towels.

The bugs, identified as Common Green Darner dragonflies, travel across North America during summer to mate, traversing rivers, ponds, and other bodies of water at speeds of up to 18 mph.

They can grow up to five inches long and typically prey on mosquitoes, moths, and even small fish.

Up next

Watch: Southport stabbing police press conference in full

02:56

Watch: Southport stabbing police press conference in full

Friends make joke about driver’s speed seconds before fatal crash

00:31

Friends make joke about driver’s speed seconds before fatal crash

Man armed with gun falls asleep on stairs at Brooklyn train station

00:31

Man armed with gun falls asleep on stairs at Brooklyn train station

Video: Police at scene of Southport stabbings

00:46

Video: Police at scene of Southport stabbings

Editor’s Picks

How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions

06:41

How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

07:16

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

05:49

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

How to spend your summer in Scotland

06:02

How to spend your summer in Scotland

More Editor’s Picks
Simon Calder looks back on 30 years of travel with The Independent

01:00:33

Simon Calder looks back on 30 years of travel with The Independent

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

05:45

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

How to master the art of the last minute holiday

07:14

How to master the art of the last minute holiday

Why Conservatives lost the general election after 14 years in office

05:57

Why Conservatives lost the general election after 14 years in office

On The Ground

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

03:51

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

04:18

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

06:26

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

04:30

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

More On The Ground
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

Behind The Headlines

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

How airlines greenwash the skies

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

07:25

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

04:31

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

More Decomplicated
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

Binge Watch

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

14:23

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

06:04

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

11:51

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love

13:19

Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love

More Binge Watch
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

11:34

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

11:49

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

14:24

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

11:18

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

Music Box

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

05:49

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

05:45

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

04:13

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

03:58

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

More Music Box
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

04:06

The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

03:41

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

04:08

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

04:10

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

Travel Smart

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

07:16

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

How to spend your summer in Scotland

06:02

How to spend your summer in Scotland

How to master the art of the last minute holiday

07:14

How to master the art of the last minute holiday

How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro

09:29

How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro

More Travel Smart
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

09:14

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

Find your perfect seasonal city break

08:18

Find your perfect seasonal city break

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

07:35

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

11:36

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

Sport

Matt Richards’s ‘fired on’ after missing Olympic gold by 0.02 seconds

00:19

Matt Richards’s ‘fired on’ after missing Olympic gold by 0.02 seconds

Jason Kelce visits Team USA athletes at Paris 2024 Olympics

00:27

Jason Kelce visits Team USA athletes at Paris 2024 Olympics

Tom Daley’s son throws juice cup to father after silver medal win

00:19

Tom Daley’s son throws juice cup to father after silver medal win

Horner points out ‘mistake’ after Russell disqualification in Belgium

00:36

Horner points out ‘mistake’ after Russell disqualification in Belgium

More Sport
Paris officials apologise for any ‘offence’ during opening ceremony

00:37

Paris officials apologise for any ‘offence’ during opening ceremony

Tearful Adam Peaty hugs son after emotional Paris 2024 Olympics medal

00:18

Tearful Adam Peaty hugs son after emotional Paris 2024 Olympics medal

Rebecca Adlington in tears after Adam Peaty silver medal

00:20

Rebecca Adlington in tears after Adam Peaty silver medal

Adam Peaty in tears during emotional interview after silver medal

00:18

Adam Peaty in tears during emotional interview after silver medal

Climate

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

00:33

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

01:00

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

00:31

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

00:54

Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

More Climate
Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

01:08

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

01:35

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

00:47

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

Moment 100ft-wide sinkhole opens up and collapses football field

00:25

Moment 100ft-wide sinkhole opens up and collapses football field

Culture

Justin Bieber cradles Hailey’s baby bump in new pregnancy video

00:20

Justin Bieber cradles Hailey’s baby bump in new pregnancy video

Billy Joel’s daughters steal show as he ends 10-year MSG residency

00:55

Billy Joel’s daughters steal show as he ends 10-year MSG residency

Headless Marie Antoinettes feature in Paris Olympics opening ceremony

00:26

Headless Marie Antoinettes feature in Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Kamala Harris appears on RuPaul’s Drag Race with election message

00:54

Kamala Harris appears on RuPaul’s Drag Race with election message

More Culture
Kourtney Kardashian’s rarely-seen son makes surprise reality TV return

00:30

Kourtney Kardashian’s rarely-seen son makes surprise reality TV return

Taylor Swift takes over London’s V&A museum with new exhibition

00:54

Taylor Swift takes over London’s V&A museum with new exhibition

Montreux Jazz Festival CEO on what makes it so special

02:13

Montreux Jazz Festival CEO on what makes it so special

Amanda Abbington on Strictly texts she sent about Giovanni Pernice

01:01

Amanda Abbington on Strictly texts she sent about Giovanni Pernice

Lifestyle

Nasa astronauts celebrate Olympic Games from outer space

02:11

Nasa astronauts celebrate Olympic Games from outer space

Shoplifting seagull pinches packet of crisps from convenience store

00:34

Shoplifting seagull pinches packet of crisps from convenience store

Mysterious fin spotted lurking in River Thames in London

00:20

Mysterious fin spotted lurking in River Thames in London

Prince Harry calls upon royal family to join him in tabloid fight

01:02

Prince Harry calls upon royal family to join him in tabloid fight

More Lifestyle
Katie Price says she has learned what a healthy relationship is at 46

00:58

Katie Price says she has learned what a healthy relationship is at 46

We tried the Apple Vision Pro ahead of its UK release

01:09

We tried the Apple Vision Pro ahead of its UK release

Watch: Lurking tiger shark’s sharp teeth seen in underwater footage

00:49

Watch: Lurking tiger shark’s sharp teeth seen in underwater footage

Squirrel narrowly escapes death at fiery Disney attraction

00:30

Squirrel narrowly escapes death at fiery Disney attraction

Saudi Cup

Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar

01:36

Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar

Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup

00:42

Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup

Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener

01:26

Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener

Saudi Arabia is ‘pushing limits’ of fashion creativity

00:32

Saudi Arabia is ‘pushing limits’ of fashion creativity

More Saudi Cup
Saudi Cup could become ‘the best race in the world’

00:31

Saudi Cup could become ‘the best race in the world’

Horseracing chiefs praise Saudi Cup

02:00

Horseracing chiefs praise Saudi Cup

Saudi will become a ‘worldwide, year-long’ horseracing destination

00:40

Saudi will become a ‘worldwide, year-long’ horseracing destination

Arabian horses ‘big part’ of global racing culture, says Damien Oliver

00:58

Arabian horses ‘big part’ of global racing culture, says Damien Oliver