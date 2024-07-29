Watch: Hoards of dragonflies invade Rhode Island beach

A swarm of dragonflies overtook a popular Rhode Island beach on Saturday 27 July, causing chaos for beachgoers.

Footage from Misquamicut State Beach, located roughly 50 miles from Providence, shows thousands of bugs buzzing through the crowds, sending some scurrying away while others covered themselves in towels.

The bugs, identified as Common Green Darner dragonflies, travel across North America during summer to mate, traversing rivers, ponds, and other bodies of water at speeds of up to 18 mph.

They can grow up to five inches long and typically prey on mosquitoes, moths, and even small fish.