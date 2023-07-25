View from Turkish firefighting aircraft shows devastation on Rhodes

Aerial video released by the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry showed widespread wildfires continued across the Greek island of Rhodes on 24 July, as thick smoke covered the air.

Turkey sent two amphibious firefighting planes and a helicopter to nearby Rhodes to help bring the wildfire under control.

Video filmed by pilots flying over the island’s charred forests showed smoke rising from multiple areas and other firefighting aircraft dropping water over burning vegetation.

Some 20,000 people were forced to leave homes and hotels over the weekend as the inferno began to reach coastal resorts on the island’s southeast.