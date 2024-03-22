Riley Strain’s body retrieved from Nashville river, police chief confirms

Police have confirmed that Riley Strain’s body has been located after a two-week search for the missing student.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said on Friday morning (22 March) that the student’s body had been retrieved from a river in Nashville.

University of Missouri student Mr Strain, 22, was partying with his fraternity brothers in the city on the night of 8 March when he was kicked out of a bar.

He had not been seen or heard from since.

“The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville this morning, approximately eight miles from downtown, a statement, shared by Metro Nashville PD on Friday, read.

“No foul play-related trauma was observed. An autopsy is pending.”