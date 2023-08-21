Rishi Sunak calls Lucy Letby ‘cowardly’ for refusing to attend sentencing

Rishi Sunak has branded serial child murderer Lucy Letby “cowardly” for refusing to appear for her sentencing hearing.

Letby did not turn up in the dock on Monday as she faced a whole life order after being convicted of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six more.

The Prime Minister said the Government is looking at changing the law so criminals are compelled to attend their sentencing hearings.

Mr Sunak said: “We are looking, and have been, at changing the law to make sure that that happens and that’s something that we’ll bring forward in due course.”