Rishi Sunak says Boris Johnson is 'flawed' and his leadership was no longer 'working'

Boris Johnson is "flawed" and his leadership was "no longer working", Rishi Sunak said as he launched his campaign to replace the prime minister on Tuesday (12 July).

The former chancellor said that while he frequently disagreed with Johnson, the PM had a "good heart".

"I will have no part in a re-writing of history that seeks to demonise [Johnson], exaggerate his faults or deny his efforts," Mr Sunak said.

Mr Sunak's campaign has been endorsed by several MPs, including former health secretary Matt Hancock and transport secretary Grant Shapps.

