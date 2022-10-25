The moment every MP entered Downing Street as Rishi Sunak announces his cabinet

Rishi Sunak has been revealing who has a spot on his top team just hours after he was appointed prime minister on Tuesday, 25 October.

This video shows the moment every MP entered Downing Street during the cabinet reshuffle so far, along with their new titles.

Some appointments came as less of a surprise than others, with Jeremy Hunt keeping his job as chancellor and vocal Sunak backer Dominic Raab made justice secretary and deputy prime minister.

Suella Braverman was re-appointed as home secretary six days after she resigned over a security breach

