Keir Starmer tells Rishi Sunak to ‘start governing and get a grip’ during PMQs

Keir Starmer suggested Rishi Sunak should “start governing and get a grip” as he laid into the Suella Braverman controversy during PMQs.

The Labour leader also suggested the prime minister should appoint a home secretary who can “scrap the Rwanda gimmick” and “speed up asylum claims”.

“Start governing for once and get a grip,” Mr Starmer said, drawing a huge reaction from the opposition benches.

In response, Mr Sunak hit out at Mr Starmer for suggesting Jeremy Corbyn would be a “great prime minister” in 2019.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.