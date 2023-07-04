Rishi Sunak ‘disputes’ inflation facts while being grilled on cost of living crisis

Rishi Sunak disagreed with a member of parliament's Liaison Committee after the MP said the UK had the highest inflation in the G7 and the lowest growth projections.

The prime minister was being grilled by politicians over his party's pledges on Tuesday, 4 July.

In April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted that UK GDP to fall by 0.3 per cent in 2023; its updated figures predicted GDP growth of 0.4 per cent in 2023.

Catherine McKinnell asked Rishi Sunak if he took responsibility for the UK's low growth projections.

"The head of the IMF said... it's not right to focus on one specific year."