Rishi Sunak blanked as he asks Year 7 students if they are ‘excited about exam’

Rishi Sunak was blanked by unimpressed Year 7 students after he asked if they were “excited about” their upcoming maths exam.

The prime minister visited John Whitgift Academy in Grimsby during a campaign visit to Humberside on Wednesday 12 June.

“Who’s excited about the exam?” Mr Sunak asked, sitting down for a maths class.

After a brief period of silence, a teacher joked: “Wrong question.”

During the visit, Mr Sunak said he was a “big fan” of maths himself and also asked students what they wanted to be when they grow up.

He appeared impressed when one boy said he wanted to be a “professional snooker player”.