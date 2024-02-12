Sunak boasts that scrapping HS2 northern leg helps bus services while on depot visit

Rishi Sunak defended his decision to scrap the northern leg of HS2 while visiting a bus depot in Harrogate.

The Prime Minister spoke to bus drivers and engineers as he was shown around the latest electric buses on Monday morning (12 February).

“Every penny from HS2 in the North, almost £20 billion, is going to stay in the North,” Mr Sunak said.

“We’re here at a bus depot, which is benefiting from the £2 bus fare that we were able to put in place as a result of the reprioritisation.”

He added that local schemes such as bus services and railway stations being reopened are what “people want us to invest in.”