A Tory minister has issued a warning to Conservative voters who may be thinking of defecting to show support for another party.

Rishi Sunak has been under pressure from right-wing Tory MPs to act to reduce record high net migration figures, with sacked home secretary Suella Braverman describing them as a “slap in the face”.

Lucy Frazer told GB News on Monday (4 December) : "To those voters who might be thinking about voting Reform, if you want to get illegal immigration down you need to vote for the Conservative Party, because the only other alternative is a Labour government.”