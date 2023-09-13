Starmer says Sunak ‘presiding over mayhem’ after Daniel Abed Khalife ‘escape’

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Rishi Sunak of "presiding over mayhem" after Daniel Abed Khalife allegedly escaped from HMP Wandsworth last week.

At Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 13 September, the Labour leader cited comments from the prisons watchdog, who said Wandsworth “really needs closing."

The suspected terrorist, 21, allegedly fled in a chef’s outfit by using straps to cling onto a food delivery van.

Khalife appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday after being captured and charged with escaping from prison. He was remanded in custody.