Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:28
Rishi Sunak calls Keir Starmer ‘just another lefty lawyer’ in heated PMQ exchange
Rishi Sunak was grilled by MPs and the leader of the opposition over the government’s newly announced small boats legislation.
During a heated PMQs exchange, the prime minister branded Keir Starmer as being “just another lefty lawyer”
“Stopping the boats is not just my priority ... it is the people’s priority,” Sunak said as he defended his party’s migration policy.
Sunak said Sir Keir wanted to scrap the Rwanda deal and stop the deportation of “foreign criminals” because he was “standing in our way.”
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
40:32
The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary
03:28
Independent Women 2023: Who made it onto our first influence list?
00:52
Three dead and two in hospital after group go missing in Cardiff
05:43
Formula One: The entire 2023 calendar
40:32
The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary
40:32
Тіло в лісі | Independent TV Оригінальний документальний фільм
00:33
Watch Independent TV’s documentary The Body in the Woods trailer
07:16
‘Energy genocide’ in Ukraine | On The Ground
06:57
Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season?
03:55
Who’s going to win Super Bowl 57? | You Ask the Questions
04:02
What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:07
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
08:31
You season 4 & Shrinking | Binge or Bin
08:30
The Book Special | Binge or Bin
11:17
The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Watch R&B singer Santino Le Saint stripped-down Music Box session
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
00:55
Soccer Aid 2023: Jill Scott to be first woman to captain England team
00:52
Klopp sings praises for Salah as Liverpool trashes Manchester United
00:36
F1 drivers arrive at Bahrain circuit ahead of first race of season
00:55
Jon Jones says he only sparred three times before UFC 285 victory
02:21
Ocean treaty: What is the historic UN agreement?
00:33
Arizona desert covered in snow as storm brings plummeting temperatures
00:56
The everyday products that could be ‘endangered’ due to climate change
00:48
Driver airlifted from roof of car as vehicle submerged in floodwaters
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film will win best picture?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who will win best director?
00:48
TikTok trend asks people to find soulmates through phases of the moon
00:30
Ripped Jake Gyllenhaal enters UFC octagon to film Road House scene
00:33
Moment Queen Consort handed Burger King crown on Colchester visit
00:28
Snow blankets Hampshire as temperatures across UK plummet
00:52
Alligator stolen as baby 20 years ago returned to Texas zoo
00:25
Young girl told to leave beach for throwing rocks at sleeping sea lion
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08