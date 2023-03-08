Rishi Sunak calls Keir Starmer ‘just another lefty lawyer’ in heated PMQ exchange

Rishi Sunak was grilled by MPs and the leader of the opposition over the government’s newly announced small boats legislation.

During a heated PMQs exchange, the prime minister branded Keir Starmer as being “just another lefty lawyer”

“Stopping the boats is not just my priority ... it is the people’s priority,” Sunak said as he defended his party’s migration policy.

Sunak said Sir Keir wanted to scrap the Rwanda deal and stop the deportation of “foreign criminals” because he was “standing in our way.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.