Sunak ‘appalled’ by findings from Casey report into Metropolitan Police misconduct

Rishi Sunak told the House of Commons that he was "appalled" by the findings of the Casey report.

The prime minister said the "abhorrent" officers highlighted by the review "betrayed the public's trust and abused their powers."

"Let me be clear. It is, and was, unacceptable, and should never have happened," he said during PMQs.

The review, led by Baroness Louise Casey, found the force institutionally racist, misogynistic, and homophobic.

Sunak said it is "imperative" that the Met "works hard" to regain the trust of Londoners.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.