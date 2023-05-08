Rishi Sunak has backed the Metropolitan Police amid accusations that the arrests of protesters were a deliberate attempt to “disrupt and diminish” dissent during the King’s coronation.

The prime minister insisted on Monday (8 May) that officers act independently of government based on “what they think is best” after claims they were cracking down at the behest of politicians.

The Met Police made 64 arrests on King’s coronation day, with 46 people bailed after being detained.

