Rishi Sunak has explained how he coped with constant criticism about his own wealth when he was prime minister.

The former Tory leader was repeatedly accused of being “out of touch” with the cost of living crisis because of his wealth, during his time at No 10 Downing Street.

Mr Sunak addressed the criticism he received when he appeared on Political Thinking with Nick Robinson on Wednesday (5 March).

He said: “You have got to have an inner confidence about who you are.

“My background and values are more important.”