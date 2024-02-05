Sunak shared joke with England manager Southgate about having ‘tough jobs’

Rishi Sunak has revealed he shared a joke with England manager Gareth Southgate about having “tough jobs”.

The prime minister spoke about the challenges of his role during an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV.

“I was very lucky to meet Gareth Southgate and the England football team a little while ago,” Mr Sunak revealed.

“He and I were joking about who has the toughest job. I would say he has a tough job too. He’s doing a great job, an incredible job.”

