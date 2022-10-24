Rishi Sunak ignores Matt Hancock as he celebrates winning Tory leadership

Rishi Sunak appeared to snub Matt Hancock as he greeted Conservative MPs outside their party headquarters after being announced as Tory leader today, 24 October.

Footage shows the soon-to-be prime minister hugging and shaking hands with MPs who were gathered at the HQ, before passing by the former health secretary.

Mr Hancock publicly endorsed Mr Sunak’s bid to be Tory leader in a tweet last Friday, praising his “fine judgement” and “good character.”

